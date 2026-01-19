U.S. Marines Pose For Photo After Interview

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Logan Gilbert, left, and Cpl. Gabriel Castleman, right, both combat engineers with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a photo after participating in an interview on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. Gilbert and Logan were being interviewed about assisting a local Japanese citizen during a medical emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 02:33
    Photo ID: 9492312
    VIRIN: 260123-M-BU908-1003
    Resolution: 6394x3597
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Two U.S Marines Assist a Local Japanese Resident During a Medical Emergency

    Marine Corps, 3rd MLG, 9th ESB, Interview

