U.S. Marines Pose For Photo After Interview

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Logan Gilbert, left, and Cpl. Gabriel Castleman, right, both combat engineers with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a photo after participating in an interview on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. Gilbert and Logan were being interviewed about assisting a local Japanese citizen during a medical emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)