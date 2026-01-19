(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Storm Fern Preparations

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    Major General Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of Georgia, discusses Georgia National Guard preparations for Winter Storm Fern during a press conference at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in Atlanta, January 24, 2026. With GEMA as the lead agency, Georgia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and personnel of the Georgia State Defense Force are preparing for possible response missions. Photo by Col. Barry Simmons.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 12:48
    VIRIN: 260124-D-A3588-4687
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Storm Fern Preparations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Winter Storm
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern

