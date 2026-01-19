Winter Storm Fern Preparations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of Georgia, discusses Georgia National Guard preparations for Winter Storm Fern during a press conference at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in Atlanta, January 24, 2026. With GEMA as the lead agency, Georgia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and personnel of the Georgia State Defense Force are preparing for possible response missions. Photo by Col. Barry Simmons.