(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 22, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9491195
    VIRIN: 260122-N-NH911-1057
    Resolution: 5383x3589
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery