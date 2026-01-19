Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, conduct a civil engagement within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The engagement supported ongoing efforts of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve to gather intelligence on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta)