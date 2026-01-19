(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SYRIA

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Central

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, conduct a civil engagement within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The engagement supported ongoing efforts of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve to gather intelligence on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 06:30
    Photo ID: 9491146
    VIRIN: 251117-A-SC301-1120
    Resolution: 7332x4890
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Civil Engagement, by SGT Zachary Ta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

