AKANG HC-130J Combat King II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, completes its taxi after landing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to located isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel by low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)