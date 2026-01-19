(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AKANG HC-130J Combat King II

    AKANG HC-130J Combat King II

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, completes its taxi after landing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to located isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel by low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    This work, AKANG HC-130J Combat King II, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HC-130J COMBAT KING II
    Alaska

