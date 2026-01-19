(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Medical Research Command Conducts Unit PT

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Aleece Williams 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Jan. 23, 2026) Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) Sailors participate in command physical training exercises. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Aleece Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 18:19
    Photo ID: 9490591
    VIRIN: 260123-N-AJ766-1001
    Resolution: 5326x3551
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Research Command Conducts Unit PT, by Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    physical training, fitness, health & readiness, readiness

