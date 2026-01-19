(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United by Lightning | F-35 Year in Review

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United by Lightning | F-35 Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Enaas Sarsour 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    The bar was set high in 2025, and we're ready to soar even higher in 2026. The future of air dominance is now, and the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft is leading the charge.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9489355
    VIRIN: 260122-O-NY207-3678
    Resolution: 4200x2550
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United by Lightning | F-35 Year in Review, by Enaas Sarsour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35 Lightning II
    F-35 Joint Program Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery