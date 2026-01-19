(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force recruiter and wing mascot

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force recruiter and wing mascot

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, recruiter from the New Hampshire Joint Force Headquarters, kneels alongside Pack, the 157th Air Refueling Wing dog, at Pease Air National Guard Base, January 16, 2026. Recruiters have been the key component that found, engaged, and qualified the wing’s next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson). This image was manipulated to emphasize the subject.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9488447
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-WI936-4010
    Resolution: 2640x3940
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force recruiter and wing mascot, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    New Hampshire National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery