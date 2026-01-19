(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Kodiak, Alaska

    

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts a search and rescue operation for the crew of the fishing vessel Quantum near Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 14:34
    VIRIN: 260121-G-GO200-1002
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    fishing vessel
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Kodiak Alaksa
    aground vessel
    Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic
    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District

