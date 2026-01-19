Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Kodiak, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts a search and rescue operation for the crew of the fishing vessel Quantum near Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic)
