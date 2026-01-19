Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. James Gale, a crew chief with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, secures a simulated patient to the floor of an HH-60M Black Hawk using the SK-1189-V litter strap at McNary Field Army National Guard Heliport in Salem, Oregon, Dec. 5, 2025. The Oregon-designed strap accommodates two Black Hawk floor configurations and centers the Cobra buckle over the patient, reducing securing and release time during medical evacuations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)