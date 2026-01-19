CAC commanding general visits Fort Leonard Wood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. James P. Isenhower III (right), U.S. Army Combined Arms Command commanding general, takes a moment to listen to Sgt. 1st Class Austin Priebe (left), with the Combat Training Company, explain the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s Unmanned Aircraft System program Jan. 21 at the Digital Training Facility during Isenhower’s visit to Fort Leonard Wood.