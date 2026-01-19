CAC commanding general visits Fort Leonard Wood

Lt. Gen. James P. Isenhower III (right), U.S. Army Combined Arms Command commanding general, takes a moment to listen to Sgt. 1st Class Austin Priebe (left), with the Combat Training Company, explain the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s Unmanned Aircraft System program Jan. 21 at the Digital Training Facility during Isenhower’s visit to Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9487581
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-MS091-1815
|Resolution:
|800x571
|Size:
|141.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
