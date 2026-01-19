(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAC commanding general visits Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. James P. Isenhower III (right), U.S. Army Combined Arms Command commanding general, takes a moment to listen to Sgt. 1st Class Austin Priebe (left), with the Combat Training Company, explain the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s Unmanned Aircraft System program Jan. 21 at the Digital Training Facility during Isenhower’s visit to Fort Leonard Wood.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAC commanding general visits Fort Leonard Wood, by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Manuever Support Center of Excellence

