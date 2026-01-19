(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military Senior Medical Leaders from across Europe take part in Senior Leader Forum

    U.S. Military Senior Medical Leaders from across Europe take part in Senior Leader Forum

    GERMANY

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 2026 Senior Leader Forum, hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRCE) and Defense Health Network Europe (DHN-E), brought together senior military medical leaders from all branches of service across the European theater. The three-day event, running from January 21 to January 23, aimed to strengthen the collaborative efforts and operational readiness of U.S. military medical forces in Europe. This year's forum focused on promoting a shared understanding of the current state of Team Medical Europe and Africa (Team MED EUR-AF), which encompasses U.S. military medical services across the Europe and Africa theaters.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

