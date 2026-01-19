KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 2026 Senior Leader Forum, hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRCE) and Defense Health Network Europe (DHN-E), brought together senior military medical leaders from all branches of service across the European theater. The three-day event held January 21-23 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, aimed to strengthen the collaborative efforts and operational readiness of U.S. military medical forces in Europe. This year’s forum focused on promoting a shared understanding of the current state of Team Medical Europe and Africa (Team MED EUR-AF), which encompasses U.S. military medical services across the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 04:22
|Photo ID:
|9487300
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-YV790-2598
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Senior Medical Leaders from across Europe take part in Senior Leader Forum, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.