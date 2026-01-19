Alaska National Guard Family Readiness team ranked best in nation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Alaska Army National Guard's Military and Family Readiness program hosts a game night for AKARNG soldiers at Alcantra Readiness Center, Alaska, in 2025. Despite a 50 percent reduction in staff due to budget cuts and attrition, the AKARNG ranked first among all 54 states and territories for Family Readiness personnel. (Courtesy photo)