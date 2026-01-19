(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska National Guard Family Readiness team ranked best in nation

    

    WASILLA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    The Alaska Army National Guard's Military and Family Readiness program hosts a game night for AKARNG soldiers at Alcantra Readiness Center, Alaska, in 2025. Despite a 50 percent reduction in staff due to budget cuts and attrition, the AKARNG ranked first among all 54 states and territories for Family Readiness personnel. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:51
    

    Alaska National Guard
    Team Alaska

