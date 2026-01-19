The Alaska Army National Guard's Military and Family Readiness program hosts a game night for AKARNG soldiers at Alcantra Readiness Center, Alaska, in 2025. Despite a 50 percent reduction in staff due to budget cuts and attrition, the AKARNG ranked first among all 54 states and territories for Family Readiness personnel. (Courtesy photo)
Alaska National Guard Family Readiness team ranked best in nation
