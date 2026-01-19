WCAP Athlete Pushes Through the Grit During Commandant’s Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Trainee Viva Kreis, a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and Team USA team handball athlete, crawls under an obstacle during the Commandant’s Cup Challenge at Vigilant Warrior in Titus, Alabama, Dec. 12, 2025. Kreis, an Arizona State University alumna and member of Officer Training School Class 25-06, demonstrated determination and grit while completing the event as part of physical and team-based challenges designed to build resilience and mission-focused leadership. Kreis graduated from OTS Dec. 19, 2025.