(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WCAP Athlete Pushes Through the Grit During Commandant’s Cup

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WCAP Athlete Pushes Through the Grit During Commandant’s Cup

    TITUS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Officer Trainee Viva Kreis, a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and Team USA team handball athlete, crawls under an obstacle during the Commandant’s Cup Challenge at Vigilant Warrior in Titus, Alabama, Dec. 12, 2025. Kreis, an Arizona State University alumna and member of Officer Training School Class 25-06, demonstrated determination and grit while completing the event as part of physical and team-based challenges designed to build resilience and mission-focused leadership. Kreis graduated from OTS Dec. 19, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9486948
    VIRIN: 251212-F-CU756-5747
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: TITUS, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WCAP Athlete Pushes Through the Grit During Commandant’s Cup, by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery