    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Staff Sailors of the Year

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Staff Sailors of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    260112-N-SS900-1002 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (January 12, 2026) Junior Sailor of the Year Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Andrew Yardumian, from Fresno, California, and Sailor of the Year Yeoman (Submarine) 1st Class Kevin Rosalesolvara, from Auburn, Washington, pose for a photo holding their Sailors of the Year plaques at Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, January 12, 2026. Yardumian and Rosalesolvara were selected as the Sailors of the Year for fiscal year 2025 as part of the staff at CSS-11. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9486435
    VIRIN: 260112-N-SS900-1002
    Resolution: 5561x4297
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: AUBURN, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Staff Sailors of the Year, by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOTY
    Defensor Pacis
    submarine

