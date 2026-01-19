Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Staff Sailors of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260112-N-SS900-1002 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (January 12, 2026) Junior Sailor of the Year Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Andrew Yardumian, from Fresno, California, and Sailor of the Year Yeoman (Submarine) 1st Class Kevin Rosalesolvara, from Auburn, Washington, pose for a photo holding their Sailors of the Year plaques at Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, January 12, 2026. Yardumian and Rosalesolvara were selected as the Sailors of the Year for fiscal year 2025 as part of the staff at CSS-11. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)