    Shore Boss Emphasizes Commitment to Infrastructure Investment

    Shore Boss Emphasizes Commitment to Infrastructure Investment

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Jan. 21, 2026) – A graphic quoting U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). Gray recently toured naval installations, including Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Naval Air Facility Atsugi, to directly assess the condition of shore facilities and listen to Sailor feedback. During his visit, Gray emphasized his commitment to accelerating improvements that directly impact quality of life, readiness, and trust in the Navy's shore infrastructure. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    VIRIN: 260121-N-CL027-1001
