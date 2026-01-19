(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Eye Care Awareness Month Graphic

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Eye Care Awareness Month Graphic

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Kaylon Chladek 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    A graphic designed for National Eye Care Awareness Month, which takes place in January and focuses on preventing vision loss and the importance of regular eye exams. U.S. Navy medical staff provide routine and acute comprehensive vision services for active duty, veterans and families that include exams, glasses and treatment for eye conditions. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy graphic by Kaylon Chladek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9486395
    VIRIN: 260121-O-CH185-4561
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 214.27 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Eye Care Awareness Month Graphic, by Kaylon Chladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eye exam
    Navy Medicine
    Vision Readiness
    US Navy
    National Eye Care Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery