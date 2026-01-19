National Eye Care Awareness Month Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic designed for National Eye Care Awareness Month, which takes place in January and focuses on preventing vision loss and the importance of regular eye exams. U.S. Navy medical staff provide routine and acute comprehensive vision services for active duty, veterans and families that include exams, glasses and treatment for eye conditions. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy graphic by Kaylon Chladek)