    Morning sun peeks behind Fort Peck Dam powerhouse

    FORT PECK, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lisa Crawford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The sun begins to rise behind the Fort Peck Dam powerhouse on an icy morning, Dec. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been operating Fort Peck Dam since 1940. Stretching across the upper Missouri River in northeastern Montana, it is the furthest upstream of six dam and reservoir projects built on the mainstem of the upper Missouri River. The combination of dams and a widespread system of federal and private levees along the river’s tributaries help reduce the risk of downstream flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers that could affect agriculture, property and lives. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Fort Peck
    Powerhouse
    USACE

