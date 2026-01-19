Morning sun peeks behind Fort Peck Dam powerhouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The sun begins to rise behind the Fort Peck Dam powerhouse on an icy morning, Dec. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been operating Fort Peck Dam since 1940. Stretching across the upper Missouri River in northeastern Montana, it is the furthest upstream of six dam and reservoir projects built on the mainstem of the upper Missouri River. The combination of dams and a widespread system of federal and private levees along the river’s tributaries help reduce the risk of downstream flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers that could affect agriculture, property and lives. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)