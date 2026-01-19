(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Aletha Asis

    GERMANY

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. Aletha Asis, an 88H Cargo Specialist and 21st Special Troops Battalion Retention NCO.

    Asis’ proactive outreach, meticulous attention to detail, and genuine commitment to taking care of Soldiers resulted in her selection for reclassification to 79S Career Counselor. Upon her graduation, she will return to the 21st STB to serve as the Career Counselor. Her role is to ensure Soldiers understand their career options, benefits, and opportunities for continued service. She achieves this through actively engaging with Soldiers, identifying their goals, and helping remove barriers to their success.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 07:20
    Location: DE
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Career Counseling
    Soldier Spotlight
    Career Retention Specialist
    career counseler

