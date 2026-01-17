(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Joint Engineer Symposium

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    GARMISCH, GERMANY (Jan. 15, 2026) – Attendees pose for a group photo during the Joint Engineer Symposium at Garmisch, Germany, Jan. 15, 2026. The annual symposium, hosted by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. European Command (EUCOM), brings together joint engineers to synchronize theater priorities and operational plans. Among the attendees were Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Operations Officer, Cmdr. Andrew Winkler; Assistant Operations Officer, Cmdr. Reece Comer III; and Expeditionary Deputy Director, Morgan Danner. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Danner.)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 03:35
    VIRIN: 260115-N-N2115-1037
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Joint Engineer Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warfighter
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    CEC Officer
    US Navy
    Joint Engineer Symposium
    NAVFAC Expeditionary

