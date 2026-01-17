2026 Joint Engineer Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARMISCH, GERMANY (Jan. 15, 2026) – Attendees pose for a group photo during the Joint Engineer Symposium at Garmisch, Germany, Jan. 15, 2026. The annual symposium, hosted by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. European Command (EUCOM), brings together joint engineers to synchronize theater priorities and operational plans. Among the attendees were Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Operations Officer, Cmdr. Andrew Winkler; Assistant Operations Officer, Cmdr. Reece Comer III; and Expeditionary Deputy Director, Morgan Danner. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Danner.)