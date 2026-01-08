Grand Slam MVP: SrA Eduardo Pacheco Avila 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Enrique Pacheco Avila, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing religious affairs airman, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2025. Pacheco Avila supports Airmen across the installation by providing confidential spiritual care and resilience support in alignment with the 379th AEW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)