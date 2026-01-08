(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Eduardo Pacheco Avila 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Enrique Pacheco Avila, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing religious affairs airman, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2025. Pacheco Avila supports Airmen across the installation by providing confidential spiritual care and resilience support in alignment with the 379th AEW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 02:06
    Photo ID: 9482220
    VIRIN: 251223-F-AO111-1021
    Resolution: 5697x3790
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    chaplain corps
    Grand Slam
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

