(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    DARPA

    The U.S. Army’s III Armored Corps' 36th Engineer Brigade uses the RACER Heavy Platform at their combat breaching October 2025 demonstration at Fort Hood, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9481981
    VIRIN: 260115-D-D0231-3802
    Resolution: 5470x3647
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DARPA
    RACER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery