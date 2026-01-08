January 2026 Spotlight Performer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rank/Name: Master Sgt. Danny Williams



Unit: 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron



Duty Title: Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory care practitioner



Hometown: Brookville, Indiana



Civilian Job: Fireﬁghter/paramedic at Crosby Township, respiratory therapist Mercy Health Cincinnati, Cincinnati Reds grounds crew



Education: Associate’s degree in respiratory care and paramedicine



Hobbies: Camping with my wife and kids, golf, going to Cincinnati Reds games, coaching my three kids in sports, farming



Career Goal: Toward the end of my career, post CCATT, I’d like to retire as a first sergeant and mentor young Airman the way I was mentored by several of my previous shirts.



What do you like about working at the 445th? I found a new purpose and sense of pride being able to join the CCATT and gained a second family out of it.



Why did you join the Air Force? My grandfathers both served in the Army. One stormed Normandy and the other was in the Korean War. I wanted to follow the example they set.