January 2026 Spotlight Performer

Rank/Name: Master Sgt. Danny Williams
Unit: 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Duty Title: Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory care practitioner
Hometown: Brookville, Indiana
Civilian Job: Fireﬁghter/paramedic at Crosby Township, respiratory therapist Mercy Health Cincinnati, Cincinnati Reds grounds crew
Education: Associate’s degree in respiratory care and paramedicine
Hobbies: Camping with my wife and kids, golf, going to Cincinnati Reds games, coaching my three kids in sports, farming
Career Goal: Toward the end of my career, post CCATT, I’d like to retire as a first sergeant and mentor young Airman the way I was mentored by several of my previous shirts.
What do you like about working at the 445th? I found a new purpose and sense of pride being able to join the CCATT and gained a second family out of it.
Why did you join the Air Force? My grandfathers both served in the Army. One stormed Normandy and the other was in the Korean War. I wanted to follow the example they set.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 13:20
|Photo ID:
|9481359
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-TG290-1662
|Resolution:
|4722x7082
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
