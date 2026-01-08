(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    January 2026 Spotlight Performer

    January 2026 Spotlight Performer

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Rank/Name: Master Sgt. Danny Williams

    Unit: 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Duty Title: Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory care practitioner

    Hometown: Brookville, Indiana

    Civilian Job: Fireﬁghter/paramedic at Crosby Township, respiratory therapist Mercy Health Cincinnati, Cincinnati Reds grounds crew

    Education: Associate's degree in respiratory care and paramedicine

    Hobbies: Camping with my wife and kids, golf, going to Cincinnati Reds games, coaching my three kids in sports, farming

    Career Goal: Toward the end of my career, post CCATT, I'd like to retire as a first sergeant and mentor young Airman the way I was mentored by several of my previous shirts.

    What do you like about working at the 445th? I found a new purpose and sense of pride being able to join the CCATT and gained a second family out of it.

    Why did you join the Air Force? My grandfathers both served in the Army. One stormed Normandy and the other was in the Korean War. I wanted to follow the example they set.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9481359
    VIRIN: 251206-F-TG290-1662
    Resolution: 4722x7082
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2026 Spotlight Performer, by TSgt Johnathan Quiñones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

