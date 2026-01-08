(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners

    GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right) from Medical Readiness Command, Europe present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to French Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Erik Czerniak (center) during a News Years' reception held Jan. 15 at the Vogelweh Armstrong Club. Czerniak earned the Order of Military Medical Merit for his significant and enduring contributions to U.S. and NATO medical interoperability. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in synchronizing French military medical doctrine with American and coalition standards across air, sea, and land operations. His efforts have enhanced everything from in-flight casualty care and combat medical support in Afghanistan to synchronizing large-scale operational health planning. A cornerstone of his achievement includes establishing a strategic partnership between France's Percy Military Hospital and the U.S. Army's Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, directly strengthening coalition medical readiness and joint training capabilities in Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:13
    Photo ID: 9481065
    VIRIN: 260115-A-YV790-7462
    Resolution: 5600x4397
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

