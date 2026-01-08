U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right) from Medical Readiness Command, Europe present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to French Maj. Gen. (Dr). Renaud Dulou (center) during a News Years' reception held Jan. 15 at the Vogelweh Armstrong Club. Dulou currently serves as commander of Percy Military Hospital in Paris, one of the French Armed Forces’ premier military medical centers. Dulou was awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit for his exceptional contributions to battlefield neurosurgery and for forging a vital partnership between French and U.S. military medicine. He advanced trauma care standards in Afghanistan and championed interoperable surgical teams that directly support U.S. doctrine. His most significant achievement is the institutionalized partnership between France's Percy Military Hospital and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, ensuring U.S. forces have access to advanced surgical capabilities, which directly enhances NATO's readiness for large-scale combat operations.