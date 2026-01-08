(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners

    GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right) from Medical Readiness Command, Europe present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to French Maj. Gen. (Dr). Renaud Dulou (center) during a News Years' reception held Jan. 15 at the Vogelweh Armstrong Club. Dulou currently serves as commander of Percy Military Hospital in Paris, one of the French Armed Forces’ premier military medical centers. Dulou was awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit for his exceptional contributions to battlefield neurosurgery and for forging a vital partnership between French and U.S. military medicine. He advanced trauma care standards in Afghanistan and championed interoperable surgical teams that directly support U.S. doctrine. His most significant achievement is the institutionalized partnership between France's Percy Military Hospital and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, ensuring U.S. forces have access to advanced surgical capabilities, which directly enhances NATO's readiness for large-scale combat operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9481058
    VIRIN: 260115-A-YV790-7764
    Resolution: 5120x4269
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) presented to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery