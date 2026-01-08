(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) Awarded to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners

    GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right) from Medical Readiness Command, Europe present the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) to Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Johannes Backus (center) during a News Years' reception held Jan. 15 at the Vogelweh Armstrong Club. Major General (Dr.) Johannes Backus is commander of the Bundeswehr Health Care Command in Koblenz, Germany and earned the Order of Military Medical Merit for his exceptional leadership in strengthening the U.S. and German military medical partnership. He was pivotal in synchronizing the Bundeswehr's medical operations with the U.S. Army, particularly during the Ebola and COVID-19 crises, where he ensured a unified response that protected U.S. personnel. His initiatives bolstered clinical capacity and specialty care at key U.S. military communities across Europe and aligned large-scale combat operation planning between the two nations. His efforts directly enhanced medical readiness, interoperability, and health security for U.S. forces across Germany.

    This work, U.S. Army Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) Awarded to Host Nation and Allied Military Medical Partners, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

