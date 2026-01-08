U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground does aviation outreach with high schoolers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yuma Catholic High School invited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) to take part in its 'Hovering Angels' event on January 14, 2026. The event celebrates vertical flights to inspire the next generation of pilots.



YPG’s Aviation Systems & Electronic Test Division Counter- Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) lead, Jon Green along with the public affairs team shared YPG’s mission with the students. They enjoyed checking out the Puma UAS, C-UAS targets and a flight simulator.



YPG is committed to exposing the next generation of leaders to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.