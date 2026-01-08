(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground does aviation outreach with high schoolers

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Catholic High School invited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) to take part in its 'Hovering Angels' event on January 14, 2026. The event celebrates vertical flights to inspire the next generation of pilots.

    YPG’s Aviation Systems & Electronic Test Division Counter- Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) lead, Jon Green along with the public affairs team shared YPG’s mission with the students. They enjoyed checking out the Puma UAS, C-UAS targets and a flight simulator.

    YPG is committed to exposing the next generation of leaders to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

