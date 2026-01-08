(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Getting ready to prepare regional warfighters to be their best

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Preparations are underway to transform this warehouse into an arena for the first 99th Readiness Division Modern Army Combatives Tournament, scheduled to take place Jan. 23-25 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    99th Readiness Division

