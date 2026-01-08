Getting ready to prepare regional warfighters to be their best

Preparations are underway to transform this warehouse into an arena for the first 99th Readiness Division Modern Army Combatives Tournament, scheduled to take place Jan. 23-25 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|01.13.2026
|01.15.2026 07:57
|9480765
|260113-D-HX738-7755
|5472x3648
|3.94 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
