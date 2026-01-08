(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

    USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Regni, 62d Airlift Wing commander, right, greets U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, U.S. Transportation Command deputy commander, left, during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. Helwig was briefed on the various mission sets of the 62d AW and the 627th Air Base Group, including Prime Nuclear Airlift, rapid global mobility, and power projection capabilities tailored to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Visits Team McChord, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Transportation Command
    USTRANSCOM
    Distinguished Visitor
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    PNAF

