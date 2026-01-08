(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers train to earn 91J MOS at RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers train to earn 91J MOS at RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Richard Ubaldo with the 302nd Quartermaster Company in Guam, who's also a student with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course. completes hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J ("Ninety-One Juliet") is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026
    Photo ID: 9480293
    VIRIN: 260109-A-OK556-3832
    Resolution: 3362x5043
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Soldiers train to earn 91J MOS at RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    91J10

