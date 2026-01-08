(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Support

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mission Support

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.17.2025

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, during Air Force Global Strike Command’s operational test and impacted in a pre-established target zone roughly 4,200 miles away near USASMDC’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. RTS is a range and test facility located halfway between Hawaii and Australia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9478505
    VIRIN: 250217-A-DL550-6391
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Support, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery