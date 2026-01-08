An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, during Air Force Global Strike Command’s operational test and impacted in a pre-established target zone roughly 4,200 miles away near USASMDC’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. RTS is a range and test facility located halfway between Hawaii and Australia.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9478505
|VIRIN:
|250217-A-DL550-6391
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Support, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.