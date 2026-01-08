(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army senior leader details modernization and energy initiatives at 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army senior leader details modernization and energy initiatives at 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Mike Osier 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Dr. Jeff Waksman speaks at the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum in Waikiki, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. Waksman discussed Army policy and oversight related to installation modernization, military construction and housing, energy resilience and sustainability, real estate management, safety and occupational health, and environmental stewardship.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9478498
    VIRIN: 260113-A-VP488-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 598.3 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army senior leader details modernization and energy initiatives at 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum, by Mike Osier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    IMCOM
    Department of War
    Army
    Honolulu Defense Forum
    DASA (IE&E)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery