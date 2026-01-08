Army senior leaders highlight transformation initiatives, Soldier readiness during town hall at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and 10th Mountain Division (LI) Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson, speak with Soldiers during a town hall at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. The senior leaders visited the 10th Mountain Division (LI) to inform Soldiers on a variety of topics currently affecting the force and to discuss the Army's modernization efforts.