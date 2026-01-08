(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army senior leaders highlight transformation initiatives, Soldier readiness during town hall at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Kendall Woodard 

    10th Mountain Division

    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, and 10th Mountain Division (LI) Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson, speak with Soldiers during a town hall at the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York, Jan. 12, 2026. The senior leaders visited the 10th Mountain Division (LI) to inform Soldiers on a variety of topics currently affecting the force and to discuss the Army's modernization efforts.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026
    VIRIN: 260112-A-CT501-6820
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Army senior leaders highlight transformation initiatives, Soldier readiness during town hall at Fort Drum, by CPT Kendall Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Army
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    Chief of Staff of the United States Army
    10thMountainDivision
    10thMountain(LightInfantry)Division
    10thMountainDivision(LI)

