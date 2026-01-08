(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    655 ISRW Airmen master Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    655 ISRW Airmen master Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Combat Command

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake McBride practices applying a combat-application-tourniquet to Airman 1st Class Kaleb Boone’s arm at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, December 6, 2025. Members of the 63rd and 718th Intelligence Squadrons received Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction from Master Sgt. Jesse Vick during the December Unit Training Assembly to prepare for mobilization. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9477883
    VIRIN: 251206-F-F3958-8771
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 655 ISRW Airmen master Tactical Combat Casualty Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobilization Training
    UTA
    718 IS
    63 IS
    TCCC Course
    655 ISRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery