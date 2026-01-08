655 ISRW Airmen master Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake McBride practices applying a combat-application-tourniquet to Airman 1st Class Kaleb Boone’s arm at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, December 6, 2025. Members of the 63rd and 718th Intelligence Squadrons received Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction from Master Sgt. Jesse Vick during the December Unit Training Assembly to prepare for mobilization. (Courtesy Photo)