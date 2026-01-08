Taxiway Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

80th Flying Training Wing leadership pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 23, 2025. The ceremony marked the opening of the Taxiway restaurant, which serves Airmen, students and civilian personnel assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice)