    Taxiway Grand Opening

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice 

    82nd Training Wing

    80th Flying Training Wing leadership pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 23, 2025. The ceremony marked the opening of the Taxiway restaurant, which serves Airmen, students and civilian personnel assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026
    Photo ID: 9477561
    VIRIN: 250623-F-MU674-9235
    Resolution: 2911x2493
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taxiway Grand Opening, by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

