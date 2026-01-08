(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    GARMISCH, Germany – More than 112 military dental practitioners, support staff and guest speakers primarily from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force convened in Garmisch, Germany recently to promote dental readiness, obtain continuing dental education credits and promote continued partnership among NATO and Allied partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9477319
    VIRIN: 251210-A-YV790-5299
    Resolution: 2700x1658
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Dental Corps
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery