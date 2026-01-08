4th Marine Aircraft Wing CG visits NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Patrick Tiernan, commanding general of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, visited NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 12. During the visit, Tiernan learned about Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP)’s mission as the U.S. Navy’s worldwide supply chain leader, command initiatives, and supply sustainment support for aircraft assigned to the wing.