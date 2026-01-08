67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Garmisch, Germany – U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Ryser (center right) from Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) Ft. Bragg, conducts Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Machine (CAD/CAM) training with a group of U.S. military and NATO/Allied dental officers in Garmisch, Germany recently. CAD/CAM technology provides the ability to scan teeth and recreate an exact replica of the patient’s mouth, allowing dental officers to create crowns that look and feel like the patient’s actual teeth. More than 112 military dental practitioners, support staff and guest speakers primarily from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force convened in Garmisch recently to promote dental readiness, obtain continuing dental education credits and promote continued partnership among NATO and Allied partners.