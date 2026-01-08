67th Annual Dental Education Readiness Training Event convenes in Garmisch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Garmisch, Germany – U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Martin Smallidge (left) from the SHAPE Dental Clinic provides hands-on instruction to military dental officers on repairing broken denture bases. More than 112 military dental practitioners, support staff and guest speakers primarily from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force convened in Garmisch, Germany recently to promote dental readiness, obtain continuing dental education credits and promote continued partnership among NATO and Allied partners.