    Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer

    Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer, 378th Expeditionary Communication Section cable and antenna systems technician, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 2, 2026. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence, and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9477301
    VIRIN: 260102-F-GC829-1001
    Resolution: 8224x5483
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer, by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    ECS
    378th AEW
    PFOW
    CENTCOM
    Phoenix Fighter of the Week

