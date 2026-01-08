Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Schaeffer, 378th Expeditionary Communication Section cable and antenna systems technician, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 2, 2026. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence, and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)