6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division PLT STX

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon level situational training exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2026. The situational training exercise emphasized maneuver, terrain analysis, and engagement of dismounted infantry, reinforcing unit readiness and execution in a controlled training environment, while improving synchronization between crews. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ariana Smith)