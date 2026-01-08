(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division PLT STX

    

    ESTONIA

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon level situational training exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2026. The situational training exercise emphasized maneuver, terrain analysis, and engagement of dismounted infantry, reinforcing unit readiness and execution in a controlled training environment, while improving synchronization between crews. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 04:21
    Photo ID: 9475832
    VIRIN: 260110-A-GW687-1054
    Resolution: 5536x3691
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: EE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division PLT STX, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    6-9CAV

