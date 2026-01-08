U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon level situational training exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2026. The situational training exercise emphasized maneuver, terrain analysis, and engagement of dismounted infantry, reinforcing unit readiness and execution in a controlled training environment, while improving synchronization between crews. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9475832
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-GW687-1054
|Resolution:
|5536x3691
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|EE
This work, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division PLT STX, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
