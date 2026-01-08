(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 163d Attack Wing Photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 163d Attack Wing Photo

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor 

    163d Attack Wing   

    The 163d Attack Wing poses for a unit-wide photo Dec. 6,2025, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The 163d ATKW operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft in combat operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and in domestic response requests to wildfires and other natural disasters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9475477
    VIRIN: 251206-F-MH340-4214
    Resolution: 7283x4097
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 163d Attack Wing Photo, by SSgt Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery