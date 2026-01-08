2025 163d Attack Wing Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 163d Attack Wing poses for a unit-wide photo Dec. 6,2025, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The 163d ATKW operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft in combat operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and in domestic response requests to wildfires and other natural disasters.