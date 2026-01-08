The 163d Attack Wing poses for a unit-wide photo Dec. 6,2025, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The 163d ATKW operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft in combat operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and in domestic response requests to wildfires and other natural disasters.
|12.06.2025
|01.11.2026 17:50
|9475477
|251206-F-MH340-4214
|7283x4097
|5.44 MB
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|0
This work, 2025 163d Attack Wing Photo, by SSgt Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
