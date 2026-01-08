Janurary Gator of the Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB Gator of the Month, Sgt. Armand Nuzzi!

Nuzzi currently serves as the transmissions chief with Deployable Joint Command and Control 26-1, under Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Originally a 0627 satellite operator, Nuzzi cross trains his subordinate Marines in satellite operations, and led the most recent communications exercise onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Deployable Joint Command and Control enables expeditionary C2 capabilities for TF 51/5th MEB, ensuring communication capabilities on the battlefield and beyond. Nuzzi is a native of Long Island, New York.