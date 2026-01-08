(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Bravo Zulu to the TF 51/5th MEB Gator of the Month, Sgt. Armand Nuzzi!
    Nuzzi currently serves as the transmissions chief with Deployable Joint Command and Control 26-1, under Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Originally a 0627 satellite operator, Nuzzi cross trains his subordinate Marines in satellite operations, and led the most recent communications exercise onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Deployable Joint Command and Control enables expeditionary C2 capabilities for TF 51/5th MEB, ensuring communication capabilities on the battlefield and beyond. Nuzzi is a native of Long Island, New York.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 04:56
    Photo ID: 9474830
    VIRIN: 260108-M-IU565-1018
    Resolution: 6889x4767
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Janurary Gator of the Month, by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DJC2
    Gator
    TF 51/5
    Marines
    Sailors
    Bahrain

