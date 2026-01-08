25th ATKW Mission, Vision statement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This photo illustration was created in Adobe Photoshop, Nov. 1, 2025, and showcases the 25th ATKW’s mission and vision statements. As the Air Force’s only Wing for conventional MQ-9 Reaper operations, the 25th ATKW’s new mission statement defines the primary objectives that guide the organization’s actions and decisions, while the vision statement guides how the mission will be completed. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)