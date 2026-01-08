(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    This photo illustration was created in Adobe Photoshop, Nov. 1, 2025, and showcases the 25th ATKW’s mission and vision statements. As the Air Force’s only Wing for conventional MQ-9 Reaper operations, the 25th ATKW’s new mission statement defines the primary objectives that guide the organization’s actions and decisions, while the vision statement guides how the mission will be completed. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9473510
    VIRIN: 260105-F-XN600-1033
    Resolution: 2481x1749
    Size: 885.74 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 25th ATKW Mission, Vision statement, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

