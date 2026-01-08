Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, greets staff members at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2026. This key leader engagement Shipley engages with key leaders, regional allies, and joint partners to strengthen cooperation and align ongoing regional security efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
