    Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

    Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, greets staff members at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2026. This key leader engagement Shipley engages with key leaders, regional allies, and joint partners to strengthen cooperation and align ongoing regional security efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    intelligance
    key leader
    leadership
    USMC

