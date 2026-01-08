(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark A. Cunningham, director of intelligence, left, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, right, during a key leader engagement at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2026. As the MARFOREUR/AF commander, Shipley engages with key leaders, regional allies, and joint partners to strengthen cooperation and align ongoing regional security efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9472762
    VIRIN: 260109-M-GG264-1013
    Resolution: 7174x4785
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF, by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leader
    usmc
    Intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery