U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, left, meets with Maj. Gen Mark A. Cunningham, director of intelligence, right, during a key leader engagement at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2026. As the MARFOREUR/AF commander, Shipley engages with key leaders, regional allies, and joint partners to strengthen cooperation and align ongoing regional security efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 06:04
|Photo ID:
|9472755
|VIRIN:
|260105-M-GG264-1001
|Resolution:
|7947x5301
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF, by Cpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
