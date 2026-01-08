Director of Intelligence visits MARFOREUR/AF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, left, meets with Maj. Gen Mark A. Cunningham, director of intelligence, right, during a key leader engagement at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2026. As the MARFOREUR/AF commander, Shipley engages with key leaders, regional allies, and joint partners to strengthen cooperation and align ongoing regional security efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)