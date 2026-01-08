Grand Slam MVP: SrA Derek Bautista 379th AEW, A6 Directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senior Airman Derek Bautista, a cyber systems operations specialist, data engineering focus, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A6 Directorate, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 2, 2026. Bautista supports wing-wide operations by managing SharePoint content, streamlining data processes, and supporting 379th AEW chief of staff–directed initiatives to improve how information is disseminated across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)