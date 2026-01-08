(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Derek Bautista 379th AEW, A6 Directorate

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Derek Bautista 379th AEW, A6 Directorate

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Senior Airman Derek Bautista, a cyber systems operations specialist, data engineering focus, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A6 Directorate, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 2, 2026. Bautista supports wing-wide operations by managing SharePoint content, streamlining data processes, and supporting 379th AEW chief of staff–directed initiatives to improve how information is disseminated across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 03:11
    Photo ID: 9472713
    VIRIN: 260102-F-AO111-2001
    Resolution: 4661x3101
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam MVP: SrA Derek Bautista 379th AEW, A6 Directorate, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Grand Slam
    Cyber Systems Operations
    379 AEW
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery