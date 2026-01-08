(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Slam MVP: TSgt ChristianJoy White 379th AEW, A4 Directorate

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airman Tech. Sgt. ChristianJoy White, a base engine manager assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A4 Directorate, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 2, 2026. White supports base engine maintenance by tracking aircraft engines, validating maintenance documentation, and ensuring resources are available to sustain mission-ready airpower across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9472712
    VIRIN: 260102-F-AO111-1010
    Resolution: 4161x2972
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam MVP: TSgt ChristianJoy White 379th AEW, A4 Directorate, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Grand Slam
    Logistics and Readiness
    379 AEW
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

