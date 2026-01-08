Grand Slam MVP: TSgt ChristianJoy White 379th AEW, A4 Directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman Tech. Sgt. ChristianJoy White, a base engine manager assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A4 Directorate, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 2, 2026. White supports base engine maintenance by tracking aircraft engines, validating maintenance documentation, and ensuring resources are available to sustain mission-ready airpower across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)